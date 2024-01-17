As well as individual pickets at workplaces across Northern Ireland during Thursday’s mass public strike, there are also a number of trade union parades planned.

Here is a breakdown of the 10, as listed with the Parades Commission.

• A march going from the Royal Victoria Hospital in west Belfast to City Hall via the Grosvenor Road and Great Victoria Street, starting at 11.15am and slated to involve up to 1,000 people according to the 11/1 application form. Both it and the two parades below are organised by the Northern Irish committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions;

• A march from the Mater Hospital in north Belfast to City Hall via Clifton Street and Royal Avenue, starting at 11.30am, and slated to involve 500 people;

The old Unite building in Belfast with its hoarding hailing the working classes

• A march from the City Hospital in the city's south to City Hall, via the Lisburn Road and Great Victoria Street, due to start at 11am with 500 participants on the 11/1 form.

Unite the Union also has three marches planned for the morning, all with 400 participants listed, and with the City Hall being the end destination.

• One goes from the Falls Road in west Belfast;

• One from Duncrue Street in north Belfast;

• And one from the Short Strand in east Belfast. These three all begin between 11am and 11.20am.

• In Enniskillen, the Fermanagh Council of Trade Unions is staging a march at 12.30am with 1,000 participants listed. It will go from Brook Park to The Diamond via West Bridge, Darling Street, Church Street, and High Street;

In Londonderry city, the Derry Trades Union Council has two parades.

• The first is going from Londonderry’s Strand Road to the Guildhall via Waterloo Square, Butcher Street, the Diamond, and Shipquay Street at 11am. There are 100 notified participants.

• The second will go from Altnagelvin Hospital at 10.30am to the Guildhall Square, via the Glenshane Road, Dale's Corner, Duke Street, Craigavon Bridge, and Shipquay Street. This also has 100 notified participants.