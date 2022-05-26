Traffic advice issued for Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Centenary Parade - motorists asked to leave extra time for their journey

In a statement they say that the parade will assemble at Stormont and leave at 1pm to proceed to City Hall via Upper Newtownards Road, Lower Newtownards Road, Bridge End, Queen Elizabeth Bridge, Ann Street, Victoria Street, High Street, Castle Place, Donegall Place, Donegall Square North and Donegall Square West.

The statement adds that a traffic management plan will be in place however delays and diversions are anticipated throughout the Belfast area from Saturday morning through to Saturday evening and motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journey.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, Belfast Area, said: “This is a big event with up to 25,000 people expected to take part.

"We are also anticipating large numbers of spectators along the route.

“We are asking everyone who is planning on travelling through Belfast on Saturday to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journeys.

“We will have traffic diversions and management in place and would ask all visitors to the city to be patient and follow the instructions of marshalls and our officers.

“Participants of the parade will be collected by coach at the City Hall and we will have a colour coded system in place to help people find their respective coach.

"Coaches will have limited time to undertake pick ups so it is essential that participants go directly to their pick up point. We will be on the ground to assist.

“We want everyone visiting the city on Saturday to have a safe and enjoyable day so please work with us and be considerate and respectful of all those around you.”

