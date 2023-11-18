Traffic and Travel: A man who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down has been named
A statement from police said ‘The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that the man who sadly died in a road traffic collision in Katesbridge in the early hours of Saturday, 18th November, was 18-year-old Cathal McCrory, from Dromore.Sergeant Miller-Devlin of the Collision Investigation Unit said:
Two others present in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious at this time. They have since been discharged.
“Shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, 18th November police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Circular Road, Katesbridge.
“Officers provided first aid alongside colleagues from other emergency services but sadly the man, a front seat passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The driver of the vehicle had been taken to hospital for treatment along with a second passenger.
“Officers closed the road for a time as enquiries were conducted at the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.
“We are appealing for information and witnesses. We would particularly ask anyone who was travelling in the area between 12.00am and 12.30am to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with us by calling 101. The reference number to quote is 34 of 18/11/23.”
You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/