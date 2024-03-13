Traffic and Travel: Busy roads this morning for motorists

In the Greater Belfast area traffic is as usual getting busy on the A1 approaching Hillsborough Road Roundabout.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 08:14 GMT
It is also busy on the:

  • M1 Belfast bound at J8 Blaris through to Lisburn Motorway Services + J2 Stockmans Lane to - J1 Broadway
  • M2 Belfast J2 Greencastle - Nelson Street
  • A12 Westlink towards York Street

Meanwhile in North Down, it is busy on the A2 Belfast Road leaving Bangor at Ballyrobert.

It’s also busy in Newtownabbey - A2 Shore Road approaching Station Road Roundabout

And in Belfast a pedestrian crossing on Cromac Street at Eliza Street is OFF - not working this morning - this is actioned for repair until then drivers asked to approach with extra care and be aware of pedestrian attempting to cross the road in this area.

