Translink have issued advice for anyone hoping to travel to Royal Hillsborough.

They say shuttle bus services will be available from 7.00am - 10.30am (subject to change) departing from both Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre.

General public shuttle bus services to/from Royal Hillsborough will then resume again from 4.00pm – 8.00pm (subject to change).

The public is reminded that there is no parking permitted in Royal Hillsborough.

Travel in Belfast City Centre

Preparations under way

'Due to the visit of His Majesty the King & Queen Consort there will also be traffic diversions in Belfast City Centre impacting Translink services in the area throughout the day.' adds the Translink statement.

'Customers should expect some delays and leave extra time for their journeys.

'We would like to thank our customers for their understanding & patience during this period.'

Travel to Royal Hillsborough

Preparations under way for arrival of King in Belfast

However from September 10, 2022, a free and frequent shuttle bus service will be in operation from the Eikon Centre Park & Ride facility to Hillsborough Castle operating from 10am – 8pm.

A free shuttle bus will also operate between Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre from 10am – 8pm connecting passengers with the onward shuttle service to Royal Hillsborough.

Both of these shuttle bus services will operate during the Period of Mourning until further notice.

All special shuttle service timings are subject to change depending on the official events schedule.

Enterprise train services will also include a stop in Lisburn during the Period of Mourning.

Space will be limited on board shuttle bus services.

Meanwhile there will be bus diversions in place in Royal Hillsborough during the Period of Mourning.

Customers should leave extra time for their journeys and expect delays to Ulsterbus (38 & 26b) and Goldliner 238 services as well as school services.

The Castle bus stop in Royal Hillsborough will be suspended until further notice and customers should use bus stops at the war memorial and alternative locations in the village.