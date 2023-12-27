All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic and Travel: Disruption on the roads as Storm Gerrit brings strong winds and rain - roads currently closed

Traffic and travel on Wednesday December 27 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 08:25 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic news

Belfast:-Shore Road at Mill Road is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

Holywood: Old Holywood is currently closed from the Traffic signals at Knocknagoney Road to Jacksons Road due to an ongoing incident. It is expected that the road will be closed most of the morning. Road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

Roads closedRoads closed
Roads closed

Co Fermanagh

Derrynawilt Rd Rosslea - Fallen Tree blocking 1 Lane.

Co Down

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bangor Rd Groomsport - Road is currently closed due to a fallen tree blocking 1 Lane. Contractors are on site and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

d Kells - Fallen Tree blocking road.

Storm Gerrit

Regions and local authorities affected

Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry, Tyrone

Wet and windy weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is likely to cause some disruption.

Wind

What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Further details

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A band of heavy rain will move northeast across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night accompanied by strong southeasterly winds. Many places will see 15-25 mm of rain fall overnight, but parts of Antrim and Down are likely to see 30-40 mm with higher accumulations, perhaps around 60 mm, over the Mournes and Antrim Hills. Gusts of 40-45 mph are expected widely inland with 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts, and perhaps 65 to 70 mph along exposed parts of the Antrim coast.

Related topics:TrafficBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.