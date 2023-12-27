Traffic and Travel: Disruption on the roads as Storm Gerrit brings strong winds and rain - roads currently closed
Traffic news
Belfast:-Shore Road at Mill Road is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.
Holywood: Old Holywood is currently closed from the Traffic signals at Knocknagoney Road to Jacksons Road due to an ongoing incident. It is expected that the road will be closed most of the morning. Road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.
Co Fermanagh
Derrynawilt Rd Rosslea - Fallen Tree blocking 1 Lane.
Co Down
Bangor Rd Groomsport - Road is currently closed due to a fallen tree blocking 1 Lane. Contractors are on site and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.
d Kells - Fallen Tree blocking road.
Storm Gerrit
Regions and local authorities affected
Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry, Tyrone
Wet and windy weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is likely to cause some disruption.
Wind
What to expect
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
Further details
A band of heavy rain will move northeast across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night accompanied by strong southeasterly winds. Many places will see 15-25 mm of rain fall overnight, but parts of Antrim and Down are likely to see 30-40 mm with higher accumulations, perhaps around 60 mm, over the Mournes and Antrim Hills. Gusts of 40-45 mph are expected widely inland with 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts, and perhaps 65 to 70 mph along exposed parts of the Antrim coast.
