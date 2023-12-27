Traffic and Travel: Disruption on the roads as Storm Gerrit brings strong winds and rain - roads currently closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic news

Belfast:-Shore Road at Mill Road is closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

Holywood: Old Holywood is currently closed from the Traffic signals at Knocknagoney Road to Jacksons Road due to an ongoing incident. It is expected that the road will be closed most of the morning. Road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

Roads closed

Co Fermanagh

Derrynawilt Rd Rosslea - Fallen Tree blocking 1 Lane.

Co Down

Bangor Rd Groomsport - Road is currently closed due to a fallen tree blocking 1 Lane. Contractors are on site and road users should seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.

d Kells - Fallen Tree blocking road.

Storm Gerrit

Regions and local authorities affected

Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry, Tyrone

Wet and windy weather on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is likely to cause some disruption.

Wind

What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Further details

