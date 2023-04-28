News you can trust since 1737
Traffic and Travel: Disruption this morning (Friday) as traffic lights fail at busy commuter junction

Police have issued travel advice this morning (Friday)

By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read

Police report:

Motorists are advised of a traffic light fault at the junction of Westlink to M3 and Nelson Street to M2 offslip. Traffic management is in place; however this is likely to cause significant disruption. Please seek an alternative route, or allow additional time for your journey.

Traffic light fault causing disruptionTraffic light fault causing disruption
Traffic light fault causing disruption
