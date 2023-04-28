Traffic and Travel: Disruption this morning (Friday) as traffic lights fail at busy commuter junction
Police have issued travel advice this morning (Friday)
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:38 BST- 1 min read
Police report:
Motorists are advised of a traffic light fault at the junction of Westlink to M3 and Nelson Street to M2 offslip. Traffic management is in place; however this is likely to cause significant disruption. Please seek an alternative route, or allow additional time for your journey.