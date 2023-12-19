All Sections
Traffic and Travel: Icy conditions expected on some roads this morning

Motorists are asked to take care this morning with ‘icy conditions’ on some roads, according to @TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Dec 2023, 07:21 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 07:25 GMT
A post on the site says: “#WinterService Icy conditions expected on some roads in North of province Tues AM.

"Salting has been undertaken on main routes likely to be affected (higher ground routes).

"Road advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads”.

