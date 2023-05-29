The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a young male has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, Dungiven.

A spokesperson from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday, 28th May of a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa. “Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment. Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 397 of 28/05/23.”