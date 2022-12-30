News you can trust since 1737
Traffic and travel updates Saturday December 31

By Michael Cousins
7 hours ago
Updated 31st Dec 2022, 4:25pm

Content updated as new information becomes available

Traffic and Travel

Northern Ireland traffic and travel on Saturday December 31

Show new updates

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Omagh

A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”

The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and may have seen a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.

Pedestrian in critical condition following Ballymena collision

By Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Antrim.

The incident happened on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena on Friday evening.

Police said a report was received shortly after 7pm that a silver Vauxhall Astra car had been in collision with a pedestrian.

The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital following the collision, where she remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Astra was spoken to by officers at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.

