Traffic and Travel: Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Omagh + Pedestrian in critical condition following Ballymena collision
Traffic and travel updates Saturday December 31
Content updated as new information becomes available
Northern Ireland traffic and travel on Saturday December 31
A man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Omagh, Co Tyrone.
The PSNI said the incident happened shortly before 5am on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.”
The road was closed for a number of hours. It has since reopened.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and may have seen a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.
By Michelle Devane, PA
A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Co Antrim.
The incident happened on the Larne Road Link in Ballymena on Friday evening.
Police said a report was received shortly after 7pm that a silver Vauxhall Astra car had been in collision with a pedestrian.
The woman, who is aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital following the collision, where she remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the Astra was spoken to by officers at the scene. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them on 101.