Traffic and travel: Motorists must expect delays after two vehicle collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are advising motorists in Belfast to expect delays after a two vehicle collision on the Ormeau Road. PSNI Road Policing posted: "Motorists are advised to expect delays following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Ormeau Road near the junction with the Annadale Embankment". Stopped in traffic Sammy Wilson: Theresa May’s Brexit deal is only threat to Union Saoirse Ronan: Brexit and the border such a mess