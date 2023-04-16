Traffic and Travel news: Two junctions on the M1 motorway have been closed following a serious incident
Police have issued road traffic information after a serious RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
The collision has resulted in M1 motorway junctions at Dungannon and Moy Road roundabout in Portadown being closed.
The police said ‘Motorists are advised that the junctions at the Dungannon and Moy Road roundabout in Portadown are both closed, and also the Moy Road at the Corcullentragh Road junction due to a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place for traffic’
More information as available