Traffic and Travel news: Two junctions on the M1 motorway have been closed following a serious incident

The collision has resulted in M1 motorway junctions at Dungannon and Moy Road roundabout in Portadown being closed.

The police said ‘Motorists are advised that the junctions at the Dungannon and Moy Road roundabout in Portadown are both closed, and also the Moy Road at the Corcullentragh Road junction due to a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place for traffic’