News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Traffic and Travel: Road closed due to road traffic collision - diversions in place

PSNI Road Policing and Safety have announcing a road closure following an RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said

The Draperstown Road in Desertmartin is currently closed to due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the junction of Tobermore Road and at Brackaghlislea Road with traffic being diverted through Tobermore village.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficDiversionsDrivers