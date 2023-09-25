Traffic and Travel: Road closed due to road traffic collision - diversions in place
PSNI Road Policing and Safety have announcing a road closure following an RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 09:39 BST
The Draperstown Road in Desertmartin is currently closed to due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at the junction of Tobermore Road and at Brackaghlislea Road with traffic being diverted through Tobermore village.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
