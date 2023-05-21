News you can trust since 1737
Traffic and Travel: Road now reopened after overnight collision closure- seek alternative route

Police have offered travel advice and appeal for information after overnight RTC

By Michael Cousins
Published 21st May 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 14:57 BST

The road has now reopened

The incident happened in the Strabane Road area of Castlederg at approximately 3:30am. Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries

PSNI Inspector Campbell said “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 294 of 20/05/23”

The road remains closed and motorists should seek alternative routes

Road closed
