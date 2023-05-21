The road has now reopened

The incident happened in the Strabane Road area of Castlederg at approximately 3:30am. Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries

PSNI Inspector Campbell said “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 294 of 20/05/23”

The road remains closed and motorists should seek alternative routes