Traffic and Travel Updated: County Down route closed due to road traffic collision now reopened

Police had issued travel advice following an overnight road closure
By Michael Cousins
Published 29th May 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:45 BST

The police said: Motorists are advised that the Ballyhornan Road in Downpatrick is currently closed between the Ballycruttle Road and Crew Road junctions due to a road traffic collision. Please seek alternative routes for your journey.’

The latest information from the police states ‘Ballyhornan Road, Downpatrick has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision.’

Ballyhornan Road in DownpatrickBallyhornan Road in Downpatrick
