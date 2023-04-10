Traffic and Travel updates: Advice has been issued to those travelling to Belfast International Airport - Delays possible
The PSNI Road Policing unit has issues travel advice for anyone travelling to or from Belfast International airport
By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
The PSNI warn that traffic disruption is possible in the vicinity of the airport in the lead up to the visit by US President Joe Biden.
They say ‘ Those travelling to or from the airport should expect delays and allow extra time for their journey’
