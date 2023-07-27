News you can trust since 1737
Traffic and travel updates: Two roads previously closed while NIFRS dealt with unconnected fires now reopened

The PSNI had given notice that two roads had been closed because of fires
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST
Two roads are currently closed due to unconnected firesTwo roads are currently closed due to unconnected fires
Roads now reopened

The first road is the Drumwhinny Road in Kesh and is currently closed in both directions due to a car on fire in the area. The road is closed from the junction of Colban Avenue and Brookefield to allow NIFRS to tend to the blaze. Lorries should avoid Kesh until the road reopens.

The second road is Dundalk Street in Newtownhamilton and is currently closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a fire in the area. Diversions are in place.

Up dates as available

