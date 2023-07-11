News you can trust since 1737
Traffic disruption expected on July 12 in Lurgan and Loughbrickland - motorists need to be aware

Road users are advised of disruption which is expected in Lurgan due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

A statement from the PSNI said: “Road users are advised of disruption which is expected in Lurgan due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

"Lurgan town centre will be closed to all through traffic from 8.30am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Russell Drive at 9am and finish at approximately 6pm.

"Diversions are in place.

"Disruption should be expected in the Brownlow House area between 1pm and 2.45pm, residents will be facilitated between these times.

"Traffic travelling from Banbridge, through Lurgan should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

"Traffic travelling from Gilford, should travel via Dunkirk Road, Deans Road, Moyraverty West Road.

"M1 Westbound traffic should remain on until Kinnego – Lough Road junction.

12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia. A typical July 12 march12/07/21 McAuley Multimedia. A typical July 12 march
"Approved parking will be available via Avenue Road with Lurgan Park open for parking.

"Edward Street, North Street, William Street and Church Place will be open throughout.”

"Our officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade.

Meanwhile road users are also being advised of disruption which is expected in Loughbrickland due to planned parades for the Twelfth of July.

"Loughbrickland will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Legananny Road at 12pm and finish at approximately 6pm,” says a PSNI statement.

"All A1 exits into the village will be closed.

"Southbound traffic should exit at Loughends Road junction or Banbridge junction for Rathfriland traffic.

"Northbound traffic should exit at the Boulevard exit.

"Traffic travelling from Scarva, diversions will be at Lisnagade and Coolnacran Roads.

"Traffic travelling from Rathfriland, diversions will be at Grovehill Road / Ballynanny Road junction.

"Parking is located on Banbridge Road and Grovehill Road. Spectator traffic should enter via Loughends Road and Grovehill Road.

"Our officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays, please seek an another route if you are not attending a parade”.

