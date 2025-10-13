Traffic disruption expected with UEFA World Cup Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park this evening
The UEFA World Cup Qualifier between Northern Ireland and Germany is due to take place at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Police say that supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey, both before and after the match.
They also say that traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.
Gates open from 6.15pm.
Supporters are also asked that if driving to the match, they park with consideration for local residents and businesses in the wider Donegall Avenue area.
And a build-up of traffic will be expected in the area in the vicinity of the stadium both before and after the game.
The PSNI statement asks that those attending ‘be respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium’.
The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws.