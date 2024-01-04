Traffic: Lane of M2 motorway to be closed for 'routine maintenance' - closure from today to January 6
A lane of the M2 motorway from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 6 Rathbeg is to be closed for a routine upgrade.
According to a post on @TrafficwatchNI the ‘Northbound lane 2, Antrim’ from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 6 Rathbeg is to be closed for an upgrade.
However it is expected to be closed overnight – from 11pm to 7am the following morning.
This is planned to happen from January 4 until January 6.