A lane of the M2 motorway from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 6 Rathbeg is to be closed for a routine upgrade.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
According to a post on @TrafficwatchNI the ‘Northbound lane 2, Antrim’ from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Junction 6 Rathbeg is to be closed for an upgrade.

However it is expected to be closed overnight – from 11pm to 7am the following morning.

This is planned to happen from January 4 until January 6.

