Traffic lights down at busy Belfast junction leading onto the M1 motorway - motorists advised to take extra care
Motorists are being warned that Belfast traffic signals are off in the area of Stockmans Lane Roundabout.
By Gemma Murray
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
A post on TrafficwatchNI said the lights are close to the M1 J2.
The post adds that @NIElectricity has confirmed there is a power failure in area - estimated to be fixed around 12.30pm.
The post advises motorists to take “extra care until then”.