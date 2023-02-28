News you can trust since 1737
Traffic lights down at busy Belfast junction leading onto the M1 motorway - motorists advised to take extra care

Motorists are being warned that Belfast traffic signals are off in the area of Stockmans Lane Roundabout.

By Gemma Murray
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
A post on TrafficwatchNI said the lights are close to the M1 J2.

The post adds that @NIElectricity has confirmed there is a power failure in area - estimated to be fixed around 12.30pm.

The post advises motorists to take “extra care until then”.

