Traffic news: Salting of roads at risk of ice in the North of the province was carried out Wednesday overnight

A post from TrafficwatchNI says: “DFI Roads Engineers continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake salting of the network as required.

"Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Meanwhile motorists need to be aware that a resurfacing scheme is taking place on the Glen Road in Belfast.

A carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on the Glen Road started on January 22 stretching between Suffolk Road and Glenside Road to deliver significant benefits for road users.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures for the duration of the works from Monday 22 January until Friday 12 April 2024 between the hours of 7.00am and 5.00pm.

During these times a diversionary route will be in place via Hannahstown Hill– Upper Springfield Road- Hannahstown Road – Rock Road- Mullaghglass Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained.

Stuck in traffic

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by 12 April 2024, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.TrafficwatchNI.com.

Also according to TrafficwatchNI it is busy on the following routes:

Road closed

Belfast – Road users are advised that due to emergency NIW works (at the front of City Hall) means the right hand turn lane from Donegall Square North into Donegall Square East will be closed. Traffic will be diverted down Chichester Street, Victoria Street, Albert Square, Donegall Quay, Oxford Street and onto May Street. Expect delays in the area.North Belfast – Somerton Road has been reopened to traffic following the removal of a fallen tree this morning

In Co Londonderry - Great James Street in the city remains closed between Strand Road and Little James Street junctions due to roof tiles falling from a building. Closure will remain in place until the area is made safe. Diversions are in place, expect delays in the area

Meanwhile in Co Tyrone there will be a lane closure on the A5 Tullyvar Road d Aughnacloy between Corkhill Road to Corkill Road (Aughnacloy bound lane) to facilitate drainage works.

It will remain closed from Monday 22 January 24 at 09:30 hrs until Friday 26 January 2024 at 16:30 hrs (daily for 5 Days).

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert during Storm Isha on Sunday

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey during this Lane Closure.

AND in Dungannon there will be a lane closure on the A29 Moy Road Dungannon from U7526 Ballynorthland Park to U7526 Park Road (inc Gortmerron Link Rd & Parkwood Manor) starting on January 15 at 09:30 hrs until 16:00 Friday 26 January 2024 (2 weeks).

During this time temporary traffic signals be be in operation during the lane closure.

This closure is required for replacement for safety fence replacement.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey at these times.

In Co Antrim - Old Stone Road between the A6 Belfast Road and Seven Mile Straight is closed due to a fallen tree - diversions being set up - this is a main road to the International Airport

According to @TrafficwatchNI those affected are:

Moneyreagh - the A23 #Ballygowan Road is closed at Moneyreagh due to a fallen tree

Lisburn: The traffic signals are currently out at the junction of Ballinderry Road / Knockmore Road. Power failures in the area. Road users should approach with caution until repaired

Flights to and from George Best Belfast City Airport were cancelled on Tuesday.

And flights scheduled to arrive from Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh are not going ahead as planned, while one flight scheduled to depart earlier to Manchester was also cancelled.

Dublin Airport has also experienced eight flight cancellations, seven "go-arounds" and two Dublin-bound flights were diverted to Belfast.

But this morning flights appear to be running as planned.

See George Best Belfast City Airport here