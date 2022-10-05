Traffic: PSNI warning of delays for motorists
The PSNI are advising motorists of delays for motorists in different locations in Northern Ireland.
* In Limavady there has been a "significant milk spillage on A37 Broad Road leaving Limavady from R`bout at Tesco Express towards Macosquinn".
In a post TrafficwatchNI add that "there has been a minor collision - reports road very slippy - local @deptinfra roads tasked to clean up".
There have been three separate collisions on the M2, according to Trafficwatch NI.
A post says: "#CoAntrim - now 3 separate collisions on M2 Belfast bound btw Dunsilly and J6 Rathbeg - expect delays (08:40) #Antrim #Ballymena".
TrafficwatchNI are advising of a collision on the A1 Northbound.
"Other media reporting RTC A1 Northbound approaching #Hillsborough Rd R'bout - expect delays - no other details at this time".
There is advice about another issue for motorists in Carrickfergus.
"A2 Belfast Road leaving #Carrickfergus - road traffic collision after Marks and Spencer Jct Sloefield Drive @PSNIMEADistrict attending," adds TrafficwatchNI.
The road has since cleared after the car was moved.
Meanwhile in Antrim, "#CoAntrim - RTC M2 citybound J6 Rathbeg at the on-slip - vehicles now moved to Hardshoulder - traffic on move again - knock on delays towards J6 currently".