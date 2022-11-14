Traffic & travel: 9 pictures of flooding this morning
Motorists were earlier advised of flooding this morning on different main routes throughout NI.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago
Earlier the PSNI closed the Moira Road, Glenavy as it is “flooded in both directions at the Crewe Park Road junction”.
At the time the PSNI asked motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey’.
Later a PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Moira Road, Glenavy is now passable with care.”
