Moira Road

Traffic & travel: 9 pictures of flooding this morning

Motorists were earlier advised of flooding this morning on different main routes throughout NI.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

Earlier the PSNI closed the Moira Road, Glenavy as it is “flooded in both directions at the Crewe Park Road junction”.

At the time the PSNI asked motorists to ‘seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Later a PSNI spokesman said: “Motorists are advised that the Moira Road, Glenavy is now passable with care.”

1.

Moira Road

Photo: pacemaker

2.

Moira Road

Photo: Pacemaker

3.

Major delays for Motorists due to heavy flooding in both directions on the Moira Road, Glenavy on Monday after heavy rain, Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for journey. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Photo: Pacemaker

4.

Moira Road

Photo: Pacemaker

