Traffic & Travel: A 20 year old female pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh
A 20 year old woman has died following a collision on Belfast Road in Lisbellaw which occurred at around 6.50pm on Wednesday December 13
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 25 year old man was arrested and remains in police custody at present.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.
The road was closed overnight but has now reopened
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.