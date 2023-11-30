Traffic & Travel: A yellow weather warning for ice in Northern Ireland has expired
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vehicles involved in an earlier road traffic collision on the M2 Belfast bound just after M22 J1 Dunsilly on-slip have been moved to the Hardshoulder and all traffic lanes open again.
However there are lengthy knock on delays in the area, particularly the A26 Lisnevenagh Road towards Dunsilly Roundabout
A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office for most of Northern Ireland remains has expired at 10am this morning, Thursday 30 November
The warning stated.
Yellow warning for Northern Ireland
Ice
Between 17:00 on Wed 29 Nov and 10:00 on Thu 30 Nov
Regions and local authorities affected
Northern Ireland
· County Antrim
· County Armagh
· County Down
· County Londonderry
· County Tyrone
Icy patches may cause difficult driving conditions overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
What to expect
Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Further details
Wintry showers may lead to icy patches developing on untreated surfaces.
No reports of any incidents or delays so far this Thursday morning
Updates as available