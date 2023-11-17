Traffic & Travel: A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for part of Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office have announced a yellow weather warning for NI with heavy rain expected.

The warning will come into place at 9pm this evening Friday November 17 and run through the night until 3am Saturday.

The warning mainly covers the Mourne area with flooding and traffic disruption possible.

Rain will spread quickly northeast across much of Northern Ireland this evening, but is expected to be heaviest across parts of south Down, and especially south-facing slopes of the Mournes.

Widely 15-25 mm of rain will fall here in a relatively short period of time, with parts of the higher ground in the area seeing 40-50 mm.