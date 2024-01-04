Traffic & Travel: A1 dual carriageway reopened following road traffic collision on Wednesday evening
Both lanes of the A1 Northbound have now reopened following a road traffic collision.
The road had been closed at the Newry By-Pass following a road traffic collision yesterday evening, Wednesday January 3.
Motorists had been asked to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Meanwhile, two people have been hospitalised following a serious collision in north Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 6:12pm on Wednesday (January 3) after reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car in the area.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident,” said an ambulance spokesperson.
"The HEMS [Helicopter Emergency Medical Service] team was also tasked to attend by car.”
Following assessment, and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have since been taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.
