Traffic & Travel: A1 dual carriageway which was closed due to a multi vehicle RTC - now reopened
Trafficwatch NI are reporting that the A1 has been closed this morning. August 24
The A1 dual carriageway which had been closed northbound has now reopened
‘Newry - the A1 Northbound has now reopened close to Cloghoge following an earlier road this morning. (last updated 08:00)’
They said:
Newry A1:- There is a multi vehicle collision on the A1 Northbound just before Cloughog.
The road is currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and if possible seek an alternative route for their journey.(05:17)
More information as available
