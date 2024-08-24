Traffic & Travel: A1 dual carriageway which was closed due to a multi vehicle RTC - now reopened

By Michael Cousins
Published 24th Aug 2024, 07:01 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 10:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Trafficwatch NI are reporting that the A1 has been closed this morning. August 24

The A1 dual carriageway which had been closed northbound has now reopened

Newry - the A1 Northbound has now reopened close to Cloghoge following an earlier road this morning. (last updated 08:00)’

They said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newry A1:- There is a multi vehicle collision on the A1 Northbound just before Cloughog.

The road is currently closed. Road users are advised to avoid the area and if possible seek an alternative route for their journey.(05:17)

More information as available

Related topics:TrafficRTCNewry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.