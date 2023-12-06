All Sections
Traffic & Travel: A1 road users to be impacted by lane restrictions for 3 days

Traffic and travel news on Wednesday December 6
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:18 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
Hillsborough / Lisburn

Due to a burst water main an emergency lane closure will be in place on the A1 Northbound 250m before and after the Hillsborough Road Roundabout from 09:30 Wednesday 6 December to 06:00 Friday 8 December 2023 continuously

Delays can be expected at peak time and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey at these times.

Updates as available

