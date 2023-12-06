Traffic & Travel: A1 road users to be impacted by lane restrictions for 3 days
Traffic and travel news on Wednesday December 6
Hillsborough / Lisburn
Due to a burst water main an emergency lane closure will be in place on the A1 Northbound 250m before and after the Hillsborough Road Roundabout from 09:30 Wednesday 6 December to 06:00 Friday 8 December 2023 continuously
Delays can be expected at peak time and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey at these times.
Updates as available
