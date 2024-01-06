All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Black ice warning - roads treated overnight as temperatures drop

Traffic and travel on Saturday January 6 2024
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Jan 2024, 09:19 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There are reports of black ice on the M2 around Ballymena - Larne Rd - Broughshane Rd - Teeshane Interchange.

A number of separate collisions have occurred. Extra care advised in the area

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The B48 Duncastle Road (near Donemana) is closed between Ballyheather Road and Dunagheady Road due to what is described as a breach in the carriageway.

Traffic informationTraffic information
Traffic information

The road is likely to remain closed for the next week or two until repairs can be carried out.

Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until further notice.

PSNI advise of potential traffic disruption this afternoon in Belfast city centre due to a planned parade.

Related topics:TrafficDonemanaPSNIBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.