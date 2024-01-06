Traffic & Travel: Black ice warning - roads treated overnight as temperatures drop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are reports of black ice on the M2 around Ballymena - Larne Rd - Broughshane Rd - Teeshane Interchange.

A number of separate collisions have occurred. Extra care advised in the area

The B48 Duncastle Road (near Donemana) is closed between Ballyheather Road and Dunagheady Road due to what is described as a breach in the carriageway.

The road is likely to remain closed for the next week or two until repairs can be carried out.

Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey until further notice.