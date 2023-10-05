News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Bus route closed continuously from October 18-23

There will be ongoing disruption of bus passengers in Co Down from October 18-23, Translink have confirmed.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Oct 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:37 BST
In a post they say: ‘#ULB A section of the Belfast Rd, #Newtownards, will be closed continuously from its junction with Blair Mayne Rd North to Milecross Rd junction commencing at 08:00 on Monday 18th Sept- Mon 23rd Oct’.

The post adds a link so customers can see updates on the closure.

