Traffic & Travel: Car fire on Shore Road - delays ongoing

Traffic and travel on Friday December 1 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:05 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT
North Belfast / Newtownabbey - reports of a car fire on the A2 Shore Road the Dunelm Store - delays possible

North Down - reporting broken down lorry on the A2 Belfast Road in Cultra around Folk and Transport Museum - knock on delays back to Ballyrobert (08:15)

The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings.

Co Down

A2 Shore Road, Rostrevor – Temporary traffic lights in place to allow safe passage of traffic due to land slide.

B27 Kilkeel Road, Hilltown – Temporary traffic lights in place to allow safe passage of traffic due to verge collapse.

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Temporary traffic lights in place to allow safe passage of traffic between Bronte Road and Emdale Road due to verge collapsed at two separate locations.

Traffic and travel on Friday December 1 2023. AFP PHOTO/Peter MUHLYTraffic and travel on Friday December 1 2023. AFP PHOTO/Peter MUHLY
B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Road closed between Old Mill Road junction to Lisnagade Road junction. Due to damage/collapse of a section of masonry retaining/parapet wall into the adjacent river.

Co Tyrone

Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert collapse and road slip

U413_03 Clarmore Lane, Clogher is closed due to extensive wash-off due to flooding

Co Antrim

Dunadry Rd and Steeple Rd at M2 bridge all closed.

