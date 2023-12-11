Traffic & Travel: Co Antrim closed following 'serious' road traffic collision - diversions in place
Traffic and travel on Monday December 11 2023
Police have said: “The Coolkeeran Road, Armoy is currently closed at its junctions with the Tharis Road and Glenbush Road following a serious road traffic collision.
Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.
Local diversions are in place”
Updates as available