All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Co Antrim closed following 'serious' road traffic collision - diversions in place

Traffic and travel on Monday December 11 2023
By Michael Cousins
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have said: “The Coolkeeran Road, Armoy is currently closed at its junctions with the Tharis Road and Glenbush Road following a serious road traffic collision.

Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.

Local diversions are in place”

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficPolice