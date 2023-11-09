Traffic & Travel: Co Antrim road closed after collision and M1 partially closed with lorry fire
The Moneynick Road has been closed southbound at the Toome roundabout due to a collision.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a statement the PSNI say that motorists should avoid the area and seek another route.
And, it has emerged that the M1 is closed eastbound between junctions 8 and 6 (Blaris and Saintfield Road) due to a lorry on fire.
The statement adds that traffic is being diverted at Sprucefield and ‘delays should be expected’.