All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Co Armagh road now reopened after road traffic collision

The Deans Road in Lurgan has just been reopened after a road traffic collision at the junction with the Bleary Road.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A statement from the PSNI in the last few minutes said: “Motorists are advised that the Deans Road, Lurgan, which was closed earlier at its junction with the Bleary Road, due to a road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic”.

Earlier motorists had been asked to ‘please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey’.

Related topics:MotoristsPSNI