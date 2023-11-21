Traffic & Travel: Co Armagh road now reopened after road traffic collision
The Deans Road in Lurgan has just been reopened after a road traffic collision at the junction with the Bleary Road.
A statement from the PSNI in the last few minutes said: “Motorists are advised that the Deans Road, Lurgan, which was closed earlier at its junction with the Bleary Road, due to a road traffic collision in the area, has now reopened to traffic”.
Earlier motorists had been asked to ‘please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey’.