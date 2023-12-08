Traffic & Travel: Co Down Road closed after what police describe as 'serious' road traffic collision
Friday December 8 2023
Motorists are advised that the Belfast Road, Comber, is currently closed between the fire station and the roundabout due to a serious road traffic collision.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey, and expect delays in the Comber area as a result.
