Traffic & Travel: Collision on York Street creating havoc for morning motorists
A collision this morning on York Street is creating havoc for morning motorists.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
A post on @TrafficwatchNI says: ‘Road users are advised of a collision on the York Street M2 On slip - Currently no access to the #M2 by this route North bound traffic advised to use Fortwilliam (J1) on slip until further notice’.