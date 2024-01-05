All Sections
Traffic & Travel: County Fermanagh road closed following road traffic collision

Traffic and travel on Friday January 5
By Michael Cousins
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT
Police have said ‘The Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin outside Enniskillen is closed due to a road traffic collision.

An update will follow in due course’

