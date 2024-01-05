Traffic & Travel: County Fermanagh road closed following road traffic collision
Traffic and travel on Friday January 5
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have said ‘The Ballyconnell Road in Derrylin outside Enniskillen is closed due to a road traffic collision.
An update will follow in due course’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.