All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: County Tyrone road closed following single vehicle RTC - diversions in place

Traffic and travel on Thursday November 30
By Michael Cousins
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have said:

Road users are advised Killyman Street, Moy is currently closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at the junction with The Square and the junction with Trewmount Road.

Please seek alternate routes for your journey.

Updates as available

Related topics:TrafficPoliceDiversions