Traffic & Travel: County Tyrone road closed following single vehicle RTC - diversions in place
Traffic and travel on Thursday November 30
Police have said:
Road users are advised Killyman Street, Moy is currently closed following a single vehicle road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at the junction with The Square and the junction with Trewmount Road.
Please seek alternate routes for your journey.
