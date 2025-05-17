Traffic & Travel: Cyclist and motorcyclist die in separate road crashes
Cyclist Paddy McDonald , 62, from the Castleblayney area across the Irish border in Co Monaghan , died following an incident which happened at about 2.20pm on Friday in the Middletown area of Co Armagh .
Just a few hours later, Philip Taylor , 56, from the Newtownabbey area, died after a collision on the Knockan Road in Broughshane, Co Antrim , at about 6.50pm .
Police have issued an appeal for information around both incidents.
In relation to the first collision, Inspector Cherith Adair , from the collision investigation unit, said Mr McDonald was declared dead at the scene.
"Police received a report at around 2.20pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area," she said.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"He was 62-year-old Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area.
"The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted inquiries, but has since reopened."
In relation to the second collision, Ms Adair said police received a report of a serious road traffic collision, involving a motorcycle, in the Knockan Road area, shortly after 6.50pm .
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services, and sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene," she said.
"He was 56-year-old Philip Taylor from the Newtownabbey area.
"The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened."
She added: "Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist us."
The PSNI can be contacted on 101, or reports can be made online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/