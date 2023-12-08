All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Traffic & Travel: Double yellow weather warning for wind and rain issued for different parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday

The Met Office has issued a warning for wind and a second warning for rain on Saturday
By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Met Office warns of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

The warning comes into place at 9am on Saturday December 9 and runs throughout the day ending at 11:45pm

This warning covers southern counties of Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland faces two weather warnings on SaturdayNorthern Ireland faces two weather warnings on Saturday
Northern Ireland faces two weather warnings on Saturday
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A second warning for rain which runs from 6am until 7pm on Saturday covers northern counties with some overlap

What to Expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

Further information as available

Related topics:Met OfficeTrafficNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.