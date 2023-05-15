Traffic & Travel: Emergency repairs to water main in Belfast city centre sees all traffic including the Glider Translink buses sharing the same lane
Motorists are asked to take an alternative route this morning, if they can, driving into Belfast – as an incident has been ongoing on the Grosvenor Road.
According to @TrafficwatchNI: “Significant traffic disruption can be expected especially through the morning peak period - consider an alternative route if possible.
“A partial one way closure beyond this incident is still in place on Grosvenor Road towards the A12 Westlink”.
An earlier post added: “#Belfast City Centre - Howard St just beyond back of City Hall (Bedford St - Upper Queen St) down from 4 lanes to 1 traffic lane AM - @niwnews “Emergency repairs to water main – all traffic including @Glider @Translink_NI sharing the same lane!”
