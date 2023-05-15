According to @TrafficwatchNI: “Significant traffic disruption can be expected especially through the morning peak period - consider an alternative route if possible.

“A partial one way closure beyond this incident is still in place on Grosvenor Road towards the A12 Westlink”.

An earlier post added: “#Belfast City Centre - Howard St just beyond back of City Hall (Bedford St - Upper Queen St) down from 4 lanes to 1 traffic lane AM - @niwnews “Emergency repairs to water main – all traffic including @Glider @Translink_NI sharing the same lane!”

