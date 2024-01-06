Traffic & Travel: M1 traffic delays following accidents in both directions
There are reports of a number of collisions on the M1 in the area of the motorway services.
The road remains open but delays are expected.
Emergency services at the scene.
A police officer has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Portglenone this morning, Saturday January 6
Mid-Ulster Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said: "While attending a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballymacombs Road area shortly after 9.35am, a police officer on foot and another pedestrian were knocked down by a vehicle, which had skidded on ice on the road.
"Colleagues from the Air Ambulance and NIAS attended and both the officer and member of the public were taken to hospital. It is not believed at this time that the injuries are life threatening.
“I wish both our police officer and member of the public a speedy recovery.”
Chief Inspector Reid continued to highlight the danger of icy road conditions: “Icy conditions are to be expected over the coming days across Northern Ireland and we would like to take this opportunity to advise road users to exercise caution when on the roads. Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front."
Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam of the incident, which is being treated as an accidental road traffic collision in Portglenone this morning at around 9.30am, is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 409 06/01/23. You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
