Traffic & Travel: Main route closed following road traffic collision - diversions in place

Road closed following RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Police have said that the Portaferry Road in Newtownards is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place from Mountstewart Road and Spring Lane.

Motorist are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

Updates as available

