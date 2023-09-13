Traffic & Travel: Main route closed following road traffic collision - diversions in place
Road closed following RTC
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have said that the Portaferry Road in Newtownards is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place from Mountstewart Road and Spring Lane.
Motorist are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
