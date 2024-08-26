Traffic & Travel: Main route closed to traffic during busy rush hour period now reopened

By Michael Cousins
Published 26th Aug 2024, 07:56 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 09:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
NI Road Policing had urged motorists to take alternative route after motorway closed

Update

The road has now reopened

Previous information stated

Road closedRoad closed
Road closed

Motorists are advised that the M3 is currently closed in both directions between the offslip at Westlink and Titanic, due to a serious collision.

This is causing delays on M2 and Weslink

Belfast - the M3 Bridge Eastbound is closed heading towards East Belfast / A2 Sydenham By Pass - Police putting diversions in place - No Access from M2 citybound, A12 Westlink, Nelson Street, York Link at this time.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

More information as available

Related topics:TrafficMotoristsWestlink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.