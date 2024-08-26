Traffic & Travel: Main route closed to traffic during busy rush hour period now reopened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Road Policing had urged motorists to take alternative route after motorway closed

Update

The road has now reopened

Previous information stated

Road closed

Motorists are advised that the M3 is currently closed in both directions between the offslip at Westlink and Titanic, due to a serious collision.

This is causing delays on M2 and Weslink

Belfast - the M3 Bridge Eastbound is closed heading towards East Belfast / A2 Sydenham By Pass - Police putting diversions in place - No Access from M2 citybound, A12 Westlink, Nelson Street, York Link at this time.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.