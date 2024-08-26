Traffic & Travel: Main route closed to traffic during busy rush hour period now reopened
NI Road Policing had urged motorists to take alternative route after motorway closed
Update
The road has now reopened
Previous information stated
Motorists are advised that the M3 is currently closed in both directions between the offslip at Westlink and Titanic, due to a serious collision.
This is causing delays on M2 and Weslink
Belfast - the M3 Bridge Eastbound is closed heading towards East Belfast / A2 Sydenham By Pass - Police putting diversions in place - No Access from M2 citybound, A12 Westlink, Nelson Street, York Link at this time.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
More information as available
