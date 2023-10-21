News you can trust since 1737
Traffic & Travel: Main route closed with diversions in place - Further closures may be necessary

Police have issued travel advice to motorists
By Michael Cousins
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Road users are advised that the A8 is currently closed to Larne-bound traffic following a serious RTC after Ballynure village.

Diversions are in place via Carrickfergus Road, re-joining the A8 at the Shaneshill Road roundabout.

Further closures may be necessary to facilitate access for emergency services.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.

