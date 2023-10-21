Traffic & Travel: Main route closed with diversions in place - Further closures may be necessary
Police have issued travel advice to motorists
Road users are advised that the A8 is currently closed to Larne-bound traffic following a serious RTC after Ballynure village.
Diversions are in place via Carrickfergus Road, re-joining the A8 at the Shaneshill Road roundabout.
Further closures may be necessary to facilitate access for emergency services.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey.