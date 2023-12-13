All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Main route south closed due to what police describe as 'serious' road traffic collision - Co Fermanagh also road closed

Traffic and travel on Wednesday December 13
By Michael Cousins
Published 13th Dec 2023, 18:12 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 18:42 GMT
Police advise:

Motorists are advised that a section of the A1, near to Loughbrickland, is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at Grove Hill Road (southbound) and Buskhill Road (northbound).

A1 closed at LoughbricklandA1 closed at Loughbrickland
Motorists are advised that Belfast Road is currently closed in both directions at Lisbellaw due to a serious road traffic collision. Traffic is being diverted through Lisbellaw village.

Updates as available

