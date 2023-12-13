Traffic & Travel: Main route south closed due to what police describe as 'serious' road traffic collision - Co Fermanagh also road closed
Traffic and travel on Wednesday December 13
Police advise:
Motorists are advised that a section of the A1, near to Loughbrickland, is closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at Grove Hill Road (southbound) and Buskhill Road (northbound).
Motorists are advised that Belfast Road is currently closed in both directions at Lisbellaw due to a serious road traffic collision. Traffic is being diverted through Lisbellaw village.
Updates as available