Traffic & Travel: Major Belfast commuter route closed this morning following RTC now reopened
Motorists were urged to seek an alternative route after RTC closed road
The Police originally said:
‘The Westlink is closed at its junction with the Grosvenor Road, Westbound near Roden Street due to a road traffic collision this morning, Monday September 16
Traffic is being diverted via Divis Street - please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.
TrafficwatchNI are now reporting that the road has reopened
