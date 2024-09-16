Traffic & Travel: Major Belfast commuter route closed this morning following RTC now reopened

By Michael Cousins
Published 16th Sep 2024, 07:21 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 08:57 GMT
Motorists were urged to seek an alternative route after RTC closed road

The Police originally said:

‘The Westlink is closed at its junction with the Grosvenor Road, Westbound near Roden Street due to a road traffic collision this morning, Monday September 16

Traffic is being diverted via Divis Street - please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.

TrafficwatchNI are now reporting that the road has reopened

