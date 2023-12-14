Traffic & Travel: Man arrested after 20 year old female pedestrian dies following a road traffic collision in Co Fermanagh
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian dies in Co Fermanagh
A 20 year old woman has died following a collision on Belfast Road in Lisbellaw which occurred at around 5.50pm on Wednesday December 13
A 25 year old man was arrested and remains in police custody at present.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam or other footage in the area at the time to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1600 13/12/23.
The road was closed overnight but has now reopened
